Smriti Mandhana’s fiance Palash Muchhal hospitalised due to stress

Days after music composer Palash Muchhal was hospitalised following the abrupt postponement of his wedding with Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana, new details have emerged regarding his health scare. According to medical professionals attending to him, Palash was rushed to the hospital after experiencing intense chest discomfort, brought on primarily by stress and emotional distress rather than a serious cardiac event.

As per a Mid-day report, Palash first sought treatment at a hospital in Sangli, where he was given initial medical assistance. However, when his condition failed to improve, he was transferred to a Mumbai hospital late on Monday for further evaluation. Dr. Dipendra Tripathi, one of the doctors treating him, stated, “Palash’s condition appears to be linked to stress-related distress rather than a serious cardiac event.”

Upon admission to SRV Hospital in Mumbai, Palash reportedly complained of severe chest pain, uneasiness, and difficulty breathing. Doctors immediately conducted key cardiac assessments, including an ECG and a 2D echocardiography. Though test results showed slightly elevated levels in certain parameters, physicians found no signs of a major cardiac emergency. As part of his stabilisation process, oxygen therapy was initiated, following which he was moved to a general room for observation.

Doctors now believe that the episode was largely triggered by acute stress compounded by anxiety related to recent events. With rest and supportive care, Palash’s condition has improved significantly, and hospital authorities have confirmed that he is stable and recovering well. He is expected to be discharged soon, but doctors have advised him to take complete rest for at least three weeks to ensure a full recovery and avoid recurrence of symptoms.

The update on Palash’s health comes shortly after news that Smriti Mandhana’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, was discharged from Sarvhit Hospital on November 25. He had fallen ill on the day of the planned wedding—November 23—after experiencing heart attack–like symptoms, prompting immediate hospitalisation. Out of concern for him, Palash decided that the wedding rituals should not proceed until Shrinivas recovered.

A day later, Palash himself was admitted due to stress. His mother told Hindustan Times that Palash is extremely close to Shrinivas, and the situation deeply affected him. Meanwhile, Smriti has removed all wedding-related posts from her Instagram, sparking curiosity among fans. The couple, who began dating in 2019, publicly confirmed their relationship only in July 2024 after sharing a fifth-anniversary post.