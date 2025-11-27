Stranger Things 5 Review: Hawkins Enters Its Final War

Stranger Things is finally in its last chapter and every expectation attached to this season was massive. After years of buildup, theories and one of Netflix’s biggest budgets, fans walked into Season 5 wanting answers, closure and a finale that felt big enough for a show that has defined an entire generation of streaming. The first four episodes feel like a heavy introduction to that ending. Not the most polished Stranger Things season so far, but an ambitious beginning that pushes Hawkins toward its breaking point.

Part 1 shines the moment Will Byers finally steps into something close to real power. After four seasons of suffering and sensing danger, this is the first time Will actually becomes active. His long connection to Vecna evolves into something more intense and dangerous, and it sets up a very interesting shift between him and Eleven for the rest of the season. You can feel the show preparing him for a major role in the final fight.

Vecna himself is more brutal than anything we have seen from him. He is alive, moving and very much in control of the chaos around Hawkins. People in the town think the destruction is an earthquake, or just another strange Hawkins event, but the audience knows exactly what is coming. His scenes with soldiers and especially the confrontation around the Wheeler family are some of the most violent moments the show has ever done.

The younger cast holds the emotional weight well. Max feels older and steadier after her trauma in Season 4 and her dynamic with Holly adds surprising warmth. Holly gets more screen time than expected and the actress really fits into the Stranger Things world. Derek, a new addition who initially feels annoying, quickly redeems himself and becomes a team player. Even Robin, who felt too manic and awkward in Season 4, feels more grounded here, especially in her scenes with Will that give both characters more depth.

The adult characters finally get real involvement too. Karen Wheeler, usually pushed to the background, becomes a strong protective force this time. Even Ted gets a moment to step up during the Demogorgon attack and it brings a different emotional tone to the season.

Season 5 Part 1 is not perfect. It tries to juggle too many storylines at the same time, from military operations to Hawkins politics to emotional arcs that overlap in a slightly messy way. But the tension works. The sense of danger works. The feeling that we are heading straight toward the final, irreversible showdown definitely works.

Because this is the last season, people expected something massive right from the start. Part 1 gives glimpses of that scale, but it also clearly holds back the biggest moments for the final episodes. It feels like a setup, but it is a confident setup. You can tell the show is preparing to throw everything at the finale.

The first half of the season has strong performances, bold choices and a darker tone that fits the end of this story. It is not the best Stranger Things has ever been, but it is a gripping and emotional start that raises the stakes for everyone.