Bridgerton Season 5 Begins Production in March 2026

Netflix’s crown jewel is ready to bloom again. Bridgerton Season 5 is officially preparing to roll cameras in March 2026, and the excitement around the next chapter of Shondaland’s global phenomenon is already building.

After four seasons of romance, scandal, heartbreak and social climbing across the Ton, the show is entering a new era. Each season has brought a fresh love story, richer world-building and bigger emotional stakes, and Season 5 is expected to continue that pattern.

While Netflix has not yet announced whose love story will headline this season, fans have already begun speculating. With Francesca’s arc unfolding, Benedict’s journey still open, and the younger Bridgertons slowly stepping into the spotlight, there are plenty of directions Season 5 could take.

What we do know is that the Bridgerton universe has only been expanding. Queen Charlotte became a global hit, Season 3 was among the most-watched releases of 2024, and Season 4 is expected to continue the streak. With production starting in March 2026, viewers can expect the signature mix of grand ballrooms, orchestral pop covers, slow burn romances, witty dialogue and impeccable costumes.

Behind the scenes, Shondaland continues to build the world with new writers, directors and evolving character arcs. The series has also grown visually and emotionally darker over time, exploring more mature themes without losing the escapist charm that made it a global comfort show.

Fans love Bridgerton because it delivers exactly what it promises: fantasy, longing, elegance and a world where heartbreak always comes with a chance at redemption. Season 5 stepping into production signals that the Bridgerton universe is stronger than ever, and 2026 is set to bring another swirl of romance and chaos to the Ton.