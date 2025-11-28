Universal Pictures Is Exploring Wicked Spin-Off Films

Universal Pictures is officially looking into expanding the Wicked universe with spin-off films, and honestly, it makes total sense. Wicked and Wicked for Good have become two of the biggest musical adaptations of this generation, breaking box office records, dominating conversations online and reintroducing the world of Oz to a new global audience.

Now the studio is exploring ideas to take the franchise further. This could mean new storylines set before Elphaba and Glinda’s era, deeper dives into side characters, or completely fresh adventures that expand the political and magical history of Oz.

With Wicked for Good earning massive numbers worldwide and introducing a wave of new fans to the universe, Universal clearly sees long-term potential here. Elphaba and Glinda’s story might be the heart of the franchise, but Oz is filled with characters and mysteries that were only briefly touched on in the films.

Fans are already wondering what these spin-offs could focus on. A standalone film about the Wizard’s rise to power? Something centered on the Wicked Witch of the East? Maybe a deeper look at Shiz University, Munchkinland or the origins of the Animals uprising. The world is huge, and there is plenty of room for expansion without touching the core story.

If these plans move forward, Wicked could very well become Universal’s next long-running fantasy franchise, similar to how Fantastic Beasts expanded the Harry Potter world or how Disney stretched Maleficent beyond Sleeping Beauty.

Nothing is greenlit yet, but the studio’s interest alone has fans buzzing. One thing is clear: audiences are not done with Oz, and Oz is definitely not done with us.

More updates once Universal makes things official.