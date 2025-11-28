Debby Ryan and Josh Dun Celebrate Their Baby Shower and Fans Are Emotional

Debby Ryan and Josh Dun just celebrated their baby shower, and the internet is collectively melting. The couple, who have been together through fame, career changes and major life shifts, finally shared glimpses of this milestone, and it’s the kind of wholesome energy everyone needed.

The celebration was warm, intimate and deeply personal. Debby looked radiant, glowing in a way only soon-to-be moms do, while Josh stayed right beside her with the same calm, grounding energy that fans have always loved about him. The room was filled with close friends and family, soft décor and an atmosphere that felt more like home than Hollywood.

For fans who’ve followed Debby from her early Disney Channel days in The Suite Life on Deck, Jessie, to her darker and more mature turn in Netflix’s Insatiable, this moment feels surreal. People have watched her grow from a teen actor navigating sitcom chaos to a grounded, intentional artist choosing roles that challenge her. Through every shift, she has stayed refreshingly real.

Josh Dun, on the other hand, continues to be a musical force with Twenty One Pilots, one of the most influential alternative bands of the last decade. His intense drumming, signature neon energy and the band’s genre-bending style have built a cult-level global fanbase. Seeing someone whose performances are so high-adrenaline step into this quiet, tender chapter brings a whole different kind of joy.

Fans online are reminiscing about their entire journey. The early dating rumors. The breakup. The emotional reunion. The surprise proposal. The dreamy New Year’s Eve wedding. And now, this. It feels like watching two people who fought for each other, found each other again and built a life that feels steady, intentional and full of love.

What makes their relationship so loved is how un-celebrity it truly feels. No performative PDA, no curated spectacle. Just two people who built a private world in the middle of chaotic careers. The baby shower reflects exactly that: simple, joyful and filled with genuine emotion rather than headlines.

For long-time fans, this moment hits hard. Debby is no longer just the girl from Jessie. Josh isn’t just the drummer behind the drums. They’re entering parenthood with the same softness and sincerity they’ve carried through their years together.