Marcello Hernandez and Skyler Gisondo Join Shrek 5 as Fergus and Farkle

Shrek fans, we officially have an update that feels like nostalgia wrapped in excitement. Marcello Hernandez and Skyler Gisondo have joined the cast of Shrek 5 as Fergus and Farkle, two of Shrek and Fiona’s beloved ogre triplets. It’s the first major casting announcement for the new generation of the franchise, and the internet is already buzzing about how perfectly both actors fit.

Marcello Hernandez, who rose to fame as one of SNL’s standout younger comedians, has been on a steady rise with his mix of charm, comedic timing and effortless screen presence. Bringing him into the Shrek universe feels like the right move. Fergus has always had a mischievous, slightly chaotic streak, and Marcello’s energy fits that tone almost too well.

Skyler Gisondo, on the other hand, has been one of Hollywood’s most consistent scene stealers for years. From Booksmart to The Righteous Gemstones and Santa Clarita Diet, he knows how to play awkward, sweet, earnest and hilarious characters all at once. As Farkle, the more cautious and thoughtful of the brothers, he’s going to shine in every comedic setup DreamWorks throws at him.

What makes this casting especially exciting is that it signals a clear direction for Shrek 5. While the original cast is expected to return, the new generation of characters is finally being positioned to play a bigger role. Fergus and Farkle aren’t just background babies anymore. With seasoned comedic actors stepping in, it looks like DreamWorks wants to push the story forward while keeping the classic Shrek humour that defined the franchise.

Fans are also happy that the studio is bringing in voices with real comedic polish instead of stiff celebrity cameos. Both Marcello and Skyler have proven that they can carry humour without losing heart, which has always been the magic of the Shrek films.

Shrek 5 has been in development for years and expectations are high. The return of the franchise already carries emotional weight for millions who grew up with Shrek, and the first casting reveal sets a very promising tone.