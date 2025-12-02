Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru’s Unseen Wedding Photos: A Glimpse into Their Love Story

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru stepped into a new phase of their lives on December 1, sealing their bond in an intimate and spiritually grounded wedding ceremony at the tranquil Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore. Earlier in the day, the couple announced their union through a collaborative post, and later exchanged rings before taking their sacred vows around the holy fire. The celebration remained deeply personal, surrounded only by close friends and traditional rituals.

Samantha’s close friend, Shilpa Reddy, offered fans a heartfelt peek into the ceremony by sharing a series of touching photographs. One image captures Samantha and Raj standing beside Shilpa, their expressions soft and serene, reflecting the calm joy of the moment. In another, Shilpa is seen planting a gentle kiss on Samantha’s cheek, a tender gesture that speaks to their bond. Perhaps the most moving photograph shows the newlyweds gazing into each other’s eyes with unmistakable affection, fully immersed in the significance of their vows.

The ceremonial setup, revealed through Shilpa’s pictures, remained deeply rooted in tradition. Turmeric-smeared coconuts, fresh betel leaves, kumkum, flowers, grains, and sacred offerings were meticulously arranged around the havan kund. A beautifully adorned deity watched over the rituals, enhancing the sanctity of the setting.

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Red Saree and Raj Nidimoru’s Ivory Kurta Make for a Perfect Wedding Look

Samantha looked radiant in a red silk Arpita Mehta saree, complemented by classic gold jewellery. Her sleek bun, adorned with gajra, and minimal mehendi added elegance to her traditional bridal look. Raj matched her grace in a Tarun Tahiliani handwoven silk kurta paired with a classic churidar, perfectly suited to the serene temple atmosphere.

The couple’s journey reportedly began on the sets of The Family Man 2, later deepening during their collaboration on Citadel: Honey Bunny, where their connection quietly blossomed.