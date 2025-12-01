Vanessa Hudgens’ Second Child with Cole Tucker: Actress Shares Adorable Hospital Photo

On Sunday, actress-singer Vanessa Hudgens and her husband, professional baseball player Cole Tucker, announced the joyful arrival of their second child.

Hudgens took to Instagram to post a heartfelt caption from the labor room. Her post included candid photos of her moments during labor, together with a caption to celebrate motherhood: “Well… I did it. Had another baby!!! What a wild ride labour is. Big shout-out to all the moms. It’s truly incredible what our bodies can do.” The post was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and fellow celebrities celebrating the addition of a new member to the family.

The couple, who got married in Mexico in 2023, welcomed their first child in July 2024. Vanessa had announced her second pregnancy earlier this year in July with an adorable post on Instagram, where she shared a series of pictures alongside Tucker, proudly showing off her baby bump. “Round two,” read the caption.

Vanessa Hudgens first rose to fame with the character of Gabriella Montez in the iconic High School Musical franchise. Since then, she has juggled her acting-singing career along with her personal life and has become an inspiration for many owing to her authenticity and relatability.

Her latest professional project was Bad Boys: Ride or Die, released in June 2024. In the action-packed movie directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, she played the role of Kelly, starring with Hollywood heavyweights Will Smith and Jacob Scipio. This added to her versatility as an actor in the film.

With the arrival of their second child, Hudgens and Tucker are now a family of four. The couple continues to share glimpses of their family life with fans on social media, giving followers a mix of personal milestones and professional achievements. Fans have celebrated this new chapter in their lives with eagerness, expressing excitement and love for the growing family.