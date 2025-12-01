Central Cee – Booga Song Lyrics

Song Name – Booga

Singer – Central Cee

Check out Booga Song Lyrics by Central Cee

If you don’t get money, you’ll suffer

We don’t take bad up, them boy there good

Don’t get it confused cah they got their hood up

The beef ting’s borin’, I just want mula

My French ting said, “Do a song with Booba”

Fifty-pointer, they look like booga

Them man, their jewels ain’t real, they’re poop-ass, huh

Remember I told shorty we’re gonna link that day and got stood up

You say that you’re on me, I beg man pull up

I hate when they talk ’bout the T, only grams of the white that you seen is sugar

Bad one smilin’ at me in the club, but I want the one with the face all push-up

I like girls that aren’t interested, I’ve never spent one pound on a hooker

Eatin’ good, but I still ain’t full up, I’m tryna get my belly big like Buddha

A1, he’s a full-time jugger, put it on pause cah he just went jummah

Go OT and it look like we’re campin’, rambo knife and a portable cooker

Woulda took man’s girl, but she ain’t my standard, so my lil’ broski took her

They coulda, shoulda, woulda

It sounds good, but they won’t though, will they?

One dread in the T like Booker

How you a Ras, but you’re smokin’ Coh’ba?

I went school with Mohammed, Abdullah

I know about xabsi, lacag iyo naas, bariis iyo hilib, I shout out hooyo

Lord, forgive us as I’m a sinner, repent and pray, you accept our sunnah

Warya, warya, xabad and a guri

I love man, but I don’t trust man fully

I see through them and I don’t feel threatened

They got on a bally and put up their hoodie

It don’t feel real when I say, “Free Mukky”

I’ll be sixty when my broski lands

We don’t take bad up, we don’t get bullied

Them man there pussy, they roll like—

Big G-Wagon, your girlfriend pass, passy

Playin’ some Frank Sinatra

Look at the stars, I’m playin’ some jazz

Bro came back bald cah he came from Hajj

Bro came back bolo, he came from can

It’s mad cah I just came back from Cannes

If we see one of them, khalas

They can’t come back to my hood, got banned

W’s up like Wu-Tang Clan

It’s a West Side story, Tupac, thug life

Prove that then if you’re bad, let one fly

Once I ran, but I learnt now

One-by-one, I’ma get man done right

Boom, bye bye, no knife, it’s gun fight

In the bando, I slept with one eye

Now I’m on Bondi Beach, it’s sunrise

A man like me, I’m hard to come by

I made M’s off rap, I’m stable

I done it, no label, when I was unsigned

On sight, man, it could still go left

Get cheffed like breakfast, dinner or lunchtime

Where the demand is, I’m gonna supply

I watched Slumdog Millionaire and relate to the kid from Mumbai