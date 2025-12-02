Naga Chaitanya’s Fans React to His Post Amidst Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Wedding: ‘He Lost a Diamond’!

Marriage Certificate of Samantha and Raj Nidimoru Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru married in a private ceremony at Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. Their wedding photos have gone viral since then, with fans pouring in love and congratulatory messages for the newlyweds. Samantha looks radiant, and the subtle yet elegant celebrations of the couple have kept the netizens hooked.

Meanwhile, Samantha’s ex-husband and actor Naga Chaitanya celebrated the second anniversary of his series Dhootha by taking to his official Instagram handle and posting a still and poster from the show. He recalled the connection that the show had built with the audience. The actor was seen in an intense avatar in the posts, and he thanked the creators and the viewers saying, “#dhootha is a show that proved that if as an actor you make a choice based in creativity and honesty and you give it your best shot … people will connect. They will receive and give you back that energy. Thank you! 2 years of dhootha! Love to the team that made this happen.” He tagged all the members who contributed to the success of the show.

Fans were quick to notice the timing of Naga’s post, as it fell on the day Samantha and Raj got married, and flocked to the comments section in droves. For context, Samantha and Naga had been in a long-term relationship before marrying in 2017. In 2021, they broke the news of their separation to fans, with both actors releasing separate posts on social media, confirming their divorce.

Ever since then, both the actors have moved on in their personal lives. While Naga Chaitanya got hitched to actress Sobhita Dhulipala, today Samantha married Raj Nidimoru. Interestingly, Samantha’s wedding falls just three days ahead of Naga-Sobhita’s first wedding anniversary, which was celebrated on December 4, 2024, at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

The timing of both events has drawn attention online as fans reflect on the journey of the actors, their new beginning, and how enduring the support from their admirers has been.