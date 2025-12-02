BTS’ V Sparks Car Goals with Stunning Ford Mustang Selfie from Hawaii!

Kim Taehyung, or V of BTS, went on a vacation to Hawaii just this week with his close friends, also dubbed as the Wooga Squad, consisting of Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik, and Peakboy. The K-pop singer shared a set of snaps through his Instagram and gave fans a sneak peek at his downtime amidst the work for the new album by BTS, due next Spring.

The pictures show V in several candid conditions — running, enjoying at the beach, binging on junk food, and having fun times with his pals. A photograph clicked inside a car went viral instantly among fans. Sharp-eyed fans felt that V had bought the 2025 Ford Mustang GTD, which cost over $300,000 (approximately Rs 2.68 crore). He attempted to hide the information but was not successful in keeping it undercover from his ardent followers, who spotted the interiors of the car in the picture. As usual, V was casually resting his leg on the seat and taking a masked selfie, which hinted at him possibly owning the car rather than borrowing it.

The vacation also brought to the fore V’s friendship with Park Hyung Sik, whom he had met on the sets of Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. Many pictures have them enjoying a drink together, and in one video, they can be seen dancing Hawaiian style, wearing beach-friendly outfits.

Other moments of his vacation include running, first in a black athletic outfit, taking mirror selfies, and then enjoying a rollercoaster ride. He also had pizza with Coke, a rice dish topped with a fried egg, and a Starbucks drink, showing he was enjoying the holiday without thinking about calories.

V remains continuously involved in the projects of BTS, along with RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook. The group plans to release their new album in the first half of next year, followed by a world tour. As for brand work, he has recently been involved with beauty brand Tirtir and fashion luxury brand Celine.