BTS’ Jungkook Shares His Favorite Pasta Recipe and It’s a Must-Try!

BTS member Jungkook recently delighted fans with his culinary skills during a spontaneous livestream on WeVerse on November 24. Known for his surprise streams, the K-pop idol this time impressed ARMYs by introducing a brand-new recipe for his signature shrimp pasta.

The livestream began with Jungkook sharpening a knife, instantly building excitement among viewers. Standing in his home kitchen, the Golden Maknae explained he went live simply because he was hungry. “Making a new pasta again today,” he announced before diving straight into cooking.

He first shared the ingredients for his dish, which included Rustichella D’Abruzzo Spaghetti (500g), Wakas Obama Marumi Sea Urchin Sauce, Organic Olive Oil Soler Romero Picual, and freshly peeled shrimp. Other ingredients were Sea Salt Flakes Mid-Size Tub (570g), Seoul Milk Animal-Free Whipped Cream, Parmareggio Parmigiano Reggiano Snacks, Mini French Butter Roll Salted, scallion, and garlic. Fans later calculated that the sea urchin sauce cost $42, while garlic was the cheapest at $3, with other items ranging from $10 to $30.

Jungkook began by thinly slicing ten cloves of garlic and separating the green and white parts of scallions. He also prepared large shrimp, removing the heads and shells, noting, “The colour looks so pretty.” He then created a scallion-infused oil by stir-frying scallions and shrimp heads in olive oil, followed by garlic, pepperoncino, and black pepper. Mixing water with uni soy sauce, heavy cream, butter, and sugar, he crafted a rich, savoury base for the pasta.

After tossing in linguine and grating generous cheese on top, Jungkook sampled the dish, exclaiming, “It’s delicious… Amazing.” He plated the final creation, garnishing it with scallions and freshly grated cheese. “The seasoning is perfect. I could sell this,” he remarked. The dish, a uni soy sauce cream shrimp pasta, was an instant hit, and Jungkook teased his next creation: a “pasta that doesn’t exist in the world,” hinting at experimenting with a doenjang curry pasta next.