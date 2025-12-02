Park Bo Gum, Hyeri, and Co. Recreate Iconic Reply 1988 Poster – But Where’s Ryu Jun Yeol?

In October, the cast and crew of the hit K-drama Reply 1988 came together to film special content in celebration of the show’s 10th anniversary. The highly-anticipated reunion was especially in the spotlight because of the past relationship between the leads Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol. As previously announced after their breakup, it was said that the two actors will avoid a direct interaction during the event. In a recent update, it has been confirmed that Hyeri will be joined by the other male cast members in the recreation of the iconic Ssangmun-dong poster, while 39-year-old Ryu Jun Yeol skipped the event due to an alleged conflict in schedule.

Hyeri’s character, Sung Deok Sun, was originally supposed to be flanked by Ryu Jun Yeol’s Kim Jung Hwan on one side and Go Kyung Pyo’s Sung Sun Woo on the other. The newly released poster on 15.ya baby’s Instagram, however, features Park Bo Gum leading the remake of the pose with all 15 actors in their respective positions, minus Ryu Jun Yeol. Though he didn’t attend the celebration, he was able to contribute through sending pre-recorded video content.

Park Bo Gum, who was paired up with Hyeri on the show and has remained close with all of the cast members, was fully embracing the reunion; fans also pointed out that he had styled his hair to closely resemble his character, the Go prodigy Choi Taek.

The complete cast consisted of Sung Dong Il, Lee Il Hwa, Ra Mi Ran, Kim Sung Kyun, Choi Moo Sung, Kim Sun Young, Yoo Jae Myung, Ryu Hye Young, Hyeri, Ryu Jun Yeol, Go Kyung Pyo, Park Bo Gum, Ahn Jae Hong, Lee Dong Hwi, Choi Sung Won, and Lee Min Ji.

Filmed in Gangwon-do, the two-day reunion was led by director Shin Won Ho and writer Lee Woo Jung. The special footage filmed on October 12 and 13 will be broadcast over the course of three episodes, with the first set to air on December 19 at 8:40 pm KST, to the joy of long-time series fans.