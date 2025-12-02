It’s Official: Jee Le Zaraa is Back on Track with Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif

Back in 2021, actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar excited fans when he announced his upcoming project, Jee Le Zaraa. The film promised a groundbreaking concept — an all-female-led star cast featuring three of Bollywood’s biggest stars: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif. Speaking about how the film came together, Priyanka had previously shared, “Let’s rewind to me musing about wanting to do another Hindi movie ASAP, on an unusually rainy night in Mumbai in November 2019.

But it had to be the right one — different, cool, never been done before. The idea grew into a film with an all-female cast. There aren’t enough Hindi films with multiple female leads. This led to an impulsive phone call to my two real friends about this idea involving three on-screen girlfriends. A celebration of friendship, we called it!”

Unfortunately, due to scheduling conflicts, the film never took off initially. For years, fans were left wondering if the project had been shelved for good. Farhan, in a chat with YouTuber Samdish, revealed that the repeated delays after the announcement caused him stress and personal insecurities. He also turned down acting opportunities, determined to focus solely on directing Priyanka, Alia, and Katrina.

However, hope is finally here. In a recent conversation with the Deccan Chronicle, Farhan confirmed, “To be honest, it was traumatic trying to get the actors’ dates. But we’ve sorted all that out. We’ll start soon.”

This means Jee Le Zaraa is officially moving forward with its originally planned cast, putting to rest rumours that Priyanka had walked out after welcoming daughter Malti Marie, that Anushka Sharma had been approached for a role, or that Katrina had exited the project.

Over the past four years, a lot has changed — Priyanka, Katrina, and Alia have all embraced motherhood — but the excitement for this female-led adventure remains unwavering. Fans eagerly await further updates as Farhan and his star-studded team prepare to bring this celebration of friendship to the big screen.