Priyanka Chopra’s Thanksgiving Celebration with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie is a Celebration of Love and Gratitude

Priyanka Chopra has returned home to celebrate Thanksgiving with her family, taking a brief break from her packed international schedule. The global star shared heartwarming glimpses of her time at home on Instagram, writing that she is “back home for a quick minute” to enjoy the special occasion. Her photos, filled with love and warmth, quickly won the internet’s attention.

In her post, Priyanka reflected on the simple joys of life, expressing gratitude for the “beauty, wonder and love” surrounding her. She wrote, “This Thanksgiving I’m so grateful for health, joy, togetherness and the simple pleasures of life that we tend to take for granted sometimes. I’m so grateful for my family, friends, team, and everyone that makes this crazy ride feel easier.” She added that being surrounded by loved ones after spending so much time away feels like one of life’s greatest gifts. She ended her message with a heartfelt, “Happy Thanksgiving to everyone celebrating,” spreading festive cheer among her fans worldwide.

Amid the festive mood, a photo shared by fan page Jerryxmimi also went viral. The picture features Priyanka posing alongside her GlobeTrotter co-star Mahesh Babu and several musicians. Captured recently in Hyderabad, it marks the first public image of the two actors together on the set of SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited film. Fans were thrilled, with many calling the upcoming project a “global blockbuster.”

In the photo, Priyanka is seen in a simple white sleeveless top and jeans, while Mahesh Babu sports a navy blue tee and grey cap. The picture was reportedly taken during a small celebration for Mahesh Babu’s 50th birthday on August 9.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Varanasi Adventure Ends, Heads Home to LA

On that day, director SS Rajamouli shared a major update, announcing that the first reveal of GlobeTrotter will arrive in November 2025. He explained that the film’s vast scope deserves a grand, unprecedented introduction rather than standard promotional material.

Rajamouli also released a poster on Instagram, captioned, “The First Reveal in November 2025… #GlobeTrotter,” further fueling anticipation for the monumental project.