Bigg Boss 19 Eviction: Shehnaaz Gill Welcomes Brother Shehbaz Badesha Back Home!

Shehbaz Badesha’s journey on Bigg Boss 19 has come to an emotional end following another dramatic double eviction this week. Entering the reality show as the first wildcard contestant in the second week, Shehbaz quickly became a fan favourite thanks to his humour, laid-back nature, and strong bond with fellow housemates. His eviction left many viewers disappointed, but his sister, actress Shehnaaz Gill, made sure he received a warm and heartfelt welcome back home.

Shehnaaz shared a touching video on social media showing Shehbaz walking into their home, where she greeted him with a tight and loving hug at the door. The siblings appeared overjoyed to reunite after months of separation. Shehnaaz captioned the video simply as “Welcome,” and followed it with a separate post praising her brother’s journey. “Well played @badeshashehbaz… U r the winner to me,” she wrote, adding heart and love emojis along with several fun, goofy pictures of the two.

Shehbaz was eliminated after receiving the lowest number of votes from the audience. The episode began with host Salman Khan and actor Riteish Deshmukh preparing the contestants for yet another unexpected twist. Riteish asked housemates to predict who might leave, with Farrhana Bhatt and Tanya Mittal naming Shehbaz, while Gaurav Khanna and Amaal Mallik suggested Malti Chahar. Moments later, Riteish confirmed that Shehbaz had indeed been evicted, leaving many contestants, especially Amaal, visibly upset.

Prior to this eviction, Ashnoor Kaur was removed from the show after Salman Khan announced her exit for allegedly injuring Tanya Mittal during a task. This episode marked the final Weekend Ka Vaar of the season, as Bigg Boss 19 heads toward its grand finale on December 7. The finale will air on JioHotstar at 9 p.m. and on Colors at 10:30 p.m.

With Shehbaz and Ashnoor now out, the top six contestants remaining in the race for the trophy are Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar, Farrhana Bhatt, and Pranit More.