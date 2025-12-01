The Rebel of Indian Cinema: Siddhant Chaturvedi Takes on the Iconic Role of V. Shantaram Poster Out

Indian cinema is all set to revisit the life and legacy of filmmaker V. Shantaram with a new biographical drama titled V. Shantaram. The film will see actor Siddhant Chaturvedi essaying the lead role, as part of one of his most demanding portrayals to date. The makers shared the first announcement poster, showcasing Chaturvedi’s look as the pioneering director, who is widely regarded as an early innovator of Indian cinema.

Speaking about essaying the role, Chaturvedi shared that this experience had been deeply challenging and reflective. He shared that during the research for the preparation of the project, the persistency and contribution to filmmaking by Shantaram left an indelible mark on him. “The more I read about his journey, the more humbled I felt,” he says, adding that this part is among the most transformative in his career.

Director Abhijeet Shirish Deshpande said that Shantaram has been a large influence on his own filmmaking. He spoke of the director as one whose willingness to experiment created much of the language of early Indian cinema. Deshpande said the team hopes to present Shantaram’s story with precision and dignity.

Producer Subhas Kale said the filmmaker’s legacy remains foundational to Indian cinema and noted that the project seeks to document his contributions and struggles. Co-producer Sarita Ashwin Varde added that while Shantaram’s influence is well acknowledged in film circles, broader recognition of his work has often lagged. She says the film intends to foreground his role in shaping early Indian filmmaking.

The biopic will track Shantaram from the silent film era through the introduction of sound and colour, showcasing his transition into one of India’s most influential early auteurs.

The film V. Shantaram, written and directed by Abhijeet Shirish Deshpande, is being produced by Rahul Kiran Shantaram, Subhash Kale, and Sarita Ashwin Varde in association with Rajkamal Entertainment, Camera Take Films, and Roaring Rivers Productions.