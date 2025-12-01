Border 2: Diljit Dosanjh’s Fighter Pilot Look is Giving Us Major Chills

The first look of actor-musician Diljit Dosanjh from director Anurag Singh’s forthcoming film Border 2 was revealed on Monday. Here, he is seen as a combat pilot. Going by the picture, Dosanjh is seen in a pilot attire, looking battle-weary, flying a jet with enemy aircraft attacking him. The portrayal has all the elements of high-voltage aerial combats that form the basic plot of the film.

The Instagram post by the producers of the film, T-Series, carried the caption: “Iss desh ke aasmaan mein Guru ke baaz pehra dete hain,” setting the tone for the military drama that is the film. The first look received much attention for its seriousness. Suniel Shetty, who acted in the original Border released in 1997, reacted to the first look with clapping and heart emojis. Dosanjh also posted a video of himself in the pilot uniform, with the song Sandesa Aaya Hai from the original Border playing in the background.

Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh and will be a sequel to JP Dutta’s 1997 war drama Border, which was focused on the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The ensemble cast for the original included Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. The second instalment brings a new ensemble cast together including Sunny Deol in his reprising role, alongside Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh, and Sonam Bajwa.

The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, is presented by T-Series in association with JP Films. Just like its predecessor, the sequel is also expected to be about the bravery and sacrifices of Indian soldiers during wartime.

The film will hit theatres on January 23, 2026, joining several other films releasing on the occasion of the Republic Day weekend. First looks and promotions have been launched with Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan creating a buzz for their first looks that has set the stage for anticipation leading up to the theatrical release.