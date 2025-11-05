Varun Dhawan’s First Look from Border 2 Unveiled; Film to Release Ahead of Republic Day 2026

Border 2 is among the most awaited sequels of Indian cinema, and now it will hit the silver screens on January 23, 2026, during the Republic Day week. The movie has been in the news ever since it was announced- promising to be a stirring patriotic drama and a sequel to J.P. Dutta’s iconic 1997 classic titled Border.

On Wednesday, the makers shared a first look of Varun Dhawan, who steps into the uniform of a brave Indian soldier for this high-octane war drama. In the striking poster, Varun is in full gear, oozing intensity and pride. The image instantly sent social media abuzz, with his fans hailing the transformation and patriotic aura of the actor.

Sharing a powerful first look on social media handles, the makers write, “Border uska farz hai aur Bharat uska pyaar! #Border2 releasing on 23rd January, 2026.” The tagline translates to “The border is his duty, and India is his love,” aptly giving away the essence of the film-a perfect combination of emotion, sacrifice, and valour.

While more details pertaining to the cast and storyline are kept under wraps, the sequel is expected to pay tribute to the courage and selflessness of India’s armed forces with a modern cinematic touch. Border 2 is all set to revive the spirit of patriotism and brotherhood which made the original film a landmark in Indian cinema.

The film stars Varun Dhawan in the lead and is touted as one of the most ambitious projects of the actor. According to fans and trade experts, Border 2 could emerge as one of 2026’s biggest patriotic blockbusters as it celebrates the valour of soldiers guarding the nation’s frontlines.