Fans are Shipping Them Hard! Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy’s Adorable Moment Goes Viral

Allu Arjun is currently immersed in the shooting of his highly anticipated pan-India film AA22 x A6, directed by Atlee. The project has been creating waves since its announcement, and now, the excitement has grown even further after the actor revealed the name of the film’s music director. Taking to social media, Arjun announced that Sai Abhyankkar will be composing the music for the film. Sharing a warm birthday wish for him, the actor wrote, “Many happy returns of the day to my brother SAK! Wishing you all the success and glory to unfold in the coming year.”

While plot details remain tightly under wraps, a leaked photo of Allu Arjun, allegedly from the movie’s set, has gone viral. The actor is seen dressed in a tracksuit with his hair tied back in a bun, sparking excitement among fans who are now eagerly awaiting his first official look from the film.

Meanwhile, it has been a festive time for the Allu family. Arjun’s younger brother Allu Sirish recently got engaged to his longtime partner Nayanika on October 31, 2025. Sharing glimpses from the dreamy ceremony on social media, Sirish posted a heartfelt video filled with candid, joyous moments. He wrote, “Sharing the special moments from my engagement… thanks to the lovely team at @antarika.in for capturing the day beautifully and my friend @judahsandhy for scoring the song ‘Sakhiye.’”