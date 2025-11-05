Ram Charan’s Peddi to Get a High-Energy Love Anthem! “Chikiri” Song Details Revealed

The buzz surrounding Ram Charan’s highly anticipated film Peddi is reaching new heights as the makers continue to tease fans with exciting updates. Recently, they dropped a cryptic teaser post asking, #WhatIsChikiri?, sparking a wave of curiosity online. The mystery will reportedly be unveiled on November 6 at 11:07 AM, hinting at the release of the film’s first single, “Chikiri.”

Sharing the update on social media, the Peddi team posted a picture featuring AR Rahman and wrote, “#WhatisChikiri? Know it tomorrow at 11.07 AM. The world will move to its beat and start vibing. #PEDDI GLOBAL RELEASE ON 27th MARCH, 2026.” Fans immediately flooded the post with excited comments, eagerly anticipating the musical collaboration.

Adding to the excitement, it was revealed that AR Rahman and Mohit Chauhan are reuniting after their iconic Rockstar(2011) soundtrack to recreate their magic for Peddi’s first single. The makers shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the duo, captioning it, “What’s cooking, guys?” Director Buchi Babu Sana later confirmed the song title Chikiri on his X handle, further fueling fan anticipation.

The film recently grabbed headlines with the release of Janhvi Kapoor’s first look as Achiyyamma, described as “fierce and fearless.” The posters showcase her powerful screen presence, standing atop a jeep in one and striking a confident pose in another.

Currently being filmed in Sri Lanka, Peddi is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, with presentation by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. The grand-scale action entertainer, scheduled for a global release on March 27, 2026, has already created massive expectations.

Earlier, the team filmed an elaborate song featuring 1,000 dancers, choreographed by Jani Master, during Vinayaka Chavithi in Mysore — a testament to the film’s ambitious scale and spectacle.