The Golden Moment is Here! Jungkook’s Exhibition in India – Dates, Venue, and Ticket Info

Indian ARMYs, get ready! Jung Kook’s highly anticipated exhibition, Golden: The Moments, is finally making its way to India, offering fans an immersive glimpse into the BTS star’s artistic world. Presented by BookMyShow Live in collaboration with Hybe, the exhibition will run from December 12, 2025, to January 11, 2026, at Mehboob Studios, Mumbai.

Celebrating Jung Kook’s journey from BTS’s “Golden Maknae” to a global pop icon, Golden: The Moments captures the evolution of his artistry and creativity through his debut solo album, Golden. According to an official statement, the exhibition showcases “moments that shine in his distinct shade of gold” — from electrifying performances to the unseen hours of dedication behind them.

Divided into immersive themed zones, the experience begins with The Record of Golden Moments, featuring plaques, awards, photographs, and stage memorabilia such as microphones and in-ear monitors. Visitors can explore the Golden Album Gallery, highlighting the Shine, Solid, and Substance versions, along with exclusive remixes and visualizer videos. A sound section lets fans isolate and experience Jung Kook’s vocals, while the Theater Zone screens his iconic music videos like “Standing Next to You.” The Shine Cinema showcases large-screen performances of “Seven,” “3D,” and more, while Solid Cinema dives into Jung Kook’s creative process. The exhibition concludes with a Fan Zone, where visitors can share personal messages, creating a heartfelt connection between artist and fans.

Tickets go live on November 6 at 12 PM, exclusively on BookMyShow, with limited VIP early-bird passes available.

Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer at BookMyShow Live, said the collaboration with Hybe aims to bring “transformative global experiences” to India. Hybe added that India’s “thriving K-pop community” makes it the perfect destination to celebrate Jung Kook’s golden era.