“Tu Yaa Main” Wrap Party is a Masterpiece! Bejoy Nambiar’s Team Brings the House Down with Croc-Themed Decor

The much-anticipated film Tu Yaa Main, starring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav, wrapped its shoot this past weekend, coinciding with Halloween, fittingly adding a spooky touch to the milestone. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the film was shot across multiple locations, including an action-packed overseas schedule in Bangkok, Thailand, which heightened its atmospheric, survivalist tone.

Produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali. Tu Yaa Main is a Colour Yellow and Bhanushali Studios Ltd. collaboration. The film blends romance, thrill, and suspense, promising a genre-crossing experience tailored for young audiences. Touted as one of the most anticipated Valentine’s cinematic treats, the film merges psychological tension with passionate romance, creating what the team describes as a “date-fright” experience — where love and the unexpected collide.

A key talking point for fans has been the film’s crocodile motif, sparking curiosity about the mysteries lurking beneath its surface. To mark the completion of the shoot, the cast and crew celebrated with a croc-themed wrap party, keeping the Halloween spirit alive with a playful and eerie twist.

Reflecting on the project, Bejoy Nambiar said, “Every film changes you a little, and Tu Yaa Main definitely did that for me. Wrapping this one up feels special, since the experience has been raw, emotional, and just the right amount of wild. That’s exactly what we set out to make.”

With filming now complete, the project has moved into post-production, gearing up for its Valentine’s 2026 theatrical release. Promising a mix of tension, emotion, and unexpected twists, Tu Yaa Main aims to deliver a cinematic experience that balances heart and haunt, making it a standout for audiences looking for romance with a thrilling edge.

Tu Yaa Main is written by Himanshu Sharma and Abhishek Bandekar, produced under the banners of Colour Yellow and Bhanushali Studios Ltd.