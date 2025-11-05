Minimalist Travel, Maximum Fun! Jimin and Jungkook’s “Are You Sure?!” Season 2 Premieres on this date

After completing their military service earlier this year, BTS members Jimin and Jungkook are ready to take fans on a new adventure. The duo, who enlisted together as buddy soldiers in the Republic of Korea military on December 12, 2023, were officially discharged on June 11, 2025. Just a week later, the two set off for Switzerland and Vietnam, filming the second season of their beloved travel variety show, Are You Sure?!

Now confirmed to premiere on December 3, 2025, Are You Sure?! Season 2 will stream exclusively on Disney+, featuring eight episodes released two per week over four weeks. The show follows Jimin and Jungkook on a 12-day minimalist journey across two Asian countries, equipped with only a limited budget, minimal luggage, and an old travel guidebook. Viewers will see how the duo earn their own living expenses, interact with locals, and embrace spontaneous experiences — all while showcasing their easy camaraderie and humor.

The new season promises laughter, heartfelt moments, and glimpses of how much the pair have grown since their pre-military travels in Season 1. Stills from the show capture the singers posing in front of Switzerland’s Matterhorn and enjoying a tranquil night view at Hoi An Beach in Vietnam.

The first season of Are You Sure?! took fans along as the duo explored New York State, Jeju Island, and Sapporo, with V making a brief guest appearance. The series became a fan favorite for its warm, healing atmosphere and genuine friendship moments.

Excitement is building among the ARMY, especially with rumors that BTS leader RM may join Jimin and Jungkook in Switzerland during his visit to Art Basel, adding another layer of nostalgia and connection to the show.