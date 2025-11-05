Khushi Kapoor’s Sweet 25! Actress Celebrates 25th Birthday with a Dreamy Pink Theme Party

Bollywood’s rising star Khushi Kapoor turned 25, and the actress celebrated her special day in true style — with laughter, love, and a whole lot of pink. The young diva, who continues to make her mark in the industry, welcomed her milestone birthday with a cozy midnight bash surrounded by her closest friends.

Khushi looked radiant in a cute pink pajama set, perfectly complementing the pink-themed décor that filled the room. Photos and videos from the celebration quickly went viral online, showing the actress joyfully blowing out candles on four stunning pink cakes. In another heartwarming photo, Khushi is seen cuddling her pet dog, adding an adorable touch to the festivities. Her friends Muskan Chanana, Kareema Barry, and Adhiraj Singh were among those who joined in the fun, ensuring the night was as cheerful and glamorous as the birthday girl herself.

As expected, social media was flooded with birthday wishes for the actress. Her family members, always her biggest cheerleaders, penned heartfelt messages to mark the occasion. Her cousin Rhea Kapoor shared a beautiful picture of Khushi on Instagram, captioning it, “Happy birthday Khushi Kapoor” with a black heart emoji. Meanwhile, her sister Anshula Kapoor wrote, “Happy Birthday to the girl who is all heart and who makes everything softer, goofier, and indefinitely more full of love. ILYSM,” accompanied by red hearts.

Fans eagerly watched for a birthday post from her rumoured boyfriend Vedang Raina, whose silence on social media has stirred curiosity.

Born to legendary actress Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, Khushi has grown up steeped in cinema. While carrying forward her family’s legacy, she has steadily built her own identity as an actress, earning praise for her individuality, charm, and promising performances — from The Archies to her upcoming project, Mom 2.