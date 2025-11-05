The Mummy Franchise Rises Again! Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz Set to Return for Fourth Installment

Hollywood is going to get a serious shot of nostalgia as Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are reportedly teaming up once again for the fourth installment of the franchise, The Mummy. Per Deadline, Universal Pictures is rebooting one of its most favorite action-adventure sagas, with these two talents in discussions to revisit their stellar roles of Rick O’Connell and Evelyn Carnahan respectively.

The new movie will be directed by Radio Silence’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who rebooted the Scream franchise, from a script written by David Coggeshall. Franchise veteran producer Sean Daniel returns to produce alongside William Sherak, James Vanderbilt, and Paul Neinstein of Project X Entertainment, reuniting the creative team behind the most recent Scream reboots.

Fraser and Weisz first starred in The Mummy, directed by Stephen Sommers, and its sequel, The Mummy Returns, in 1999 and 2001. Both films were based on Universal’s classic monster legacy and grossed more than $400 million worldwide, becoming cult hits. In them, Fraser took on the role of Rick O’Connell, a dashing adventurer and ex-soldier, while Weisz portrayed Evelyn, a smart Egyptologist. Their chemistry-developing from being reluctant partners to a married couple fighting ancient Egyptian curses-was the key to the series’ success.

The franchise expanded with the 2002 spinoff The Scorpion King, starring Dwayne Johnson, and the 2008 sequel The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, which saw Fraser return without Weisz.

After his Oscar-winning comeback with The Whale, Fraser keeps the momentum going with Rental Family, which bows Nov. 21 from Searchlight Pictures. Weisz is also an Oscar winner and recently appeared in Prime Video’s Dead Ringers and Marvel’s Black Widow.

With the two stars back on board and a new creative team to take the reins, The Mummy 4 could resurrect the adventure, romance, and supernatural thrills that made the original films timeless favorites.