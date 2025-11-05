Ariana Grande Faces Threats After Missing Brazil Premiere of Wicked: For Good

Ariana Grande is facing an unexpected wave of backlash after missing the first world premiere of Wicked: For Good in São Paulo, Brazil. The singer and actress shared that she was unable to attend because of a last-minute flight issue that made it unsafe for her aircraft to take off.

In an emotional Instagram Story, Ariana revealed that she and her team were grounded for safety reasons. She explained that her flight was delayed overnight and could not legally depart until the next morning. “I’m heartbroken I can’t be there,” she wrote, adding that she had tried every possible way to make it, even exploring alternate flights and private options, but none worked out in time.

The Wicked: For Good premiere went ahead with the rest of the cast, including Cynthia Erivo and director Jon M. Chu, celebrating in São Paulo. Ariana sent her love to fans and her co-stars, asking everyone to enjoy the moment even in her absence. “Please send all your love and energy to my Wicked family tonight,” she posted.

However, soon after the event, Ariana addressed something much darker. The pop star revealed that she had been receiving a stream of angry and threatening messages from a small section of fans online. In another Story, she wrote, “Please don’t wish danger on me, my team, or anyone. This is so unnecessary and hurtful.” She later deleted the message, but screenshots quickly circulated across social media.

According to reports, some users accused her of “abandoning” the Brazilian premiere despite her clear explanation. Fans and fellow celebrities quickly came to her defense, reminding others that no one should risk their safety for a red-carpet appearance.

This isn’t the first time Ariana has had to deal with online hostility while on tour or during film promotions. The artist, known for her close connection with fans, has often spoken about the emotional toll that social media negativity can take.

Meanwhile, Wicked: For Good continues its global rollout, with more premieres and appearances scheduled in the coming weeks. Ariana, who plays Glinda, is expected to attend upcoming events once travel resumes safely.

It’s a tough reminder of how online fandoms can blur the line between passion and pressure. Sometimes, empathy gets lost in the noise.

At the end of her note, Ariana simply said, “I’m so sorry I couldn’t be there, I love you all endlessly.”