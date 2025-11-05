All’s Fair Review: Murphy’s Latest Falls Flat with 0% on Rotten Tomatoes

When you hear Ryan Murphy, Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, and Glenn Close in one sentence, you expect fireworks. All’s Fair was supposed to be the next big courtroom hit. Instead, it’s a slow-motion trainwreck.

The show has officially scored 0% on Rotten Tomatoes, and that number feels fair. Critics called it “existentially terrible,” “a crime against television,” and “unwatchable.” The show manages to be both glossy and hollow, a courtroom drama that has neither drama nor logic.

Kim Kardashian may look stunning, but her performance doesn’t rise above lifeless dialogue. Naomi Watts and Glenn Close try to salvage their scenes, but even their acting chops can’t fix a story this confused. The writing is disjointed, the editing sloppy, and the tone all over the place. You can almost feel everyone trying too hard, and failing harder.

In true Ryan Murphy fashion, All’s Fair looks expensive and chaotic at the same time. Except this time, there’s no flair, just noise. It feels like Murphy’s trying to parody himself, and accidentally succeeded.

And here’s the wild part: fake reviews have started flooding Google in an attempt to boost the ratings. But even after hundreds of suspiciously glowing comments, the show still sits at just 3.3 stars. That says everything about how bad it truly is.

For us, this isn’t even a hate-watch. It’s just painful.

So here it is, the final verdict: for the first time on Glamsham, we’re going as low as possible.

Rating: 0.5/5

If this is what “All’s Fair” looks like, we’d rather lose the case.