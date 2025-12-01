Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Wedding Surprise: Actress Marries Raj Nidimoru in a Private Ceremony

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu reportedly got married to director Raj Nidimoru, reports HT City. The wedding reportedly took place at the Ling Bhairavi Temple within the Isha Yoga Centre on Monday morning. 30 close members of the family and friends reportedly attended the wedding. Samantha wore a red saree for the occasion.

Ex-wife of Raj Nidimoru, Sshyamali De took to her Instagram stories and shared a cryptic post that read, “Desperate people do desperate things.” Raj and Sshyamali got divorced in 2022.

Rumors about Samantha and Raj dating started in early 2024 when they had been spotted at different locations. The couple was also seen attending red carpet events, but away from the cameras and didn’t pose together in public. They reportedly went on a trip to the United States where Samantha was spotted spending time with Raj’s sister.

Samantha previously collaborated with Raj and DK in the Amazon Prime series The Family Man Season 2, in which she played the antagonist.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya; the two got married in 2017 and separated in 2021 after four years of marriage. The two, popularly known among their fans as “ChaySam”, are one of the most discussed couples of South Indian cinema. Naga Chaitanya is now married to actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

Samantha’s divorce had garnered widespread media attention and public speculation. All these years, she focused on her personal growth, career, and healing, and was admired for her resilience and determination. Amidst highly publicized scrutiny, Samantha has kept up with her professional commitments and continued to create her mark in the film industry, inspiring many with her tale of moving forward in life with dignity and focus.