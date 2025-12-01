Rahi Anil Barve Returns With Mayasabha, A New Dive Into Mystery & Obsession

The first teaser for Rahi Anil Barve’s new feature Mayasabha: The Hall of Illusion has landed, giving audiences their earliest look at the filmmaker’s long-awaited return after Tumbbad in 2018. The clip signals that Barve’s command of mood is intact. The atmosphere is heavy, the pacing deliberate, and every frame is designed to unsettle. The film recently premiered at the Jagran Film Festival and has been selected for the WAVES Film Bazaar Viewing Room under the Indian Panorama section at IFFI, a placement that suggests strong industry interest.

The teaser leans into a vintage theatre world. Smoke hangs in the corners, a lone car sits in the shadows, and the lighting stays sparse. Barve uses silhouettes and muted tones to pull viewers into a place where the hunt for gold feels haunted. The setting works like a character of its own. Cracked walls, dim corridors, and a brief voice over with the line “mein raundhungi tohe,” translated as “I will trample on you,” push the tension higher.

The imagery hints at a story rooted in greed and ambition, strengthened by the sense that something long buried is about to surface. It also suggests a continuation of Barve’s fascination with the darker side of desire, rendered through a more contemporary visual approach.

If the finished film holds the promise of the teaser, Mayasabha could emerge as one of next year’s most intriguing theatrical releases.

Mayasabha – The Hall of Illusion is produced by Girish Patel and Ankur J Singh for Zirkon Films, with Shamrao Bhagwan Yadav, Chanda Shamrao Yadav, Keval Handa, and Manish Handa as co-producers. Ashish Ningurkar serves as creative consultant. Pickle Entertainment (Sameer Dixit and Rishikesh Bhirangi) present the film, which will be released across India and overseas in association with Zeus Film.