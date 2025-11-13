Tumbbad Director Rahi Anil Barve’s Mayasabha set for theatrical release

After redefining Indian genre cinema with Tumbbad (2018), filmmaker Rahi Anil Barve is finally ready to unveil his next directorial venture. His next feature, Mayasabha, is now gearing up for a theatrical release, marking Barve’s long-awaited return to the big screen.

The project has been shrouded in mystery for a long time, with Barve’s fans and cinephiles speculating about its release schedule. Barve’s signature world-building and visual storytelling—celebrated globally after Tumbbad’s Venice premiere and cult acclaim in India—have set expectations high for Mayasabha.

With its theatrical rollout now confirmed, Mayasabha is positioned not just as Barve’s sophomore feature, but as the long-awaited answer to the question industry insiders and audiences alike have asked for years – what comes after Tumbbad?