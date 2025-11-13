The Devil Wears Prada 2 Teaser Unveiled: Meryl Streep Returns as Miranda Priestly in a Stylish Comeback

The much-expected teaser of The Devil Wears Prada 2 has finally dropped, and with it comes a surge of nostalgia and excitement among fans of this iconic 2006 classic. The teaser released on November 12, 2025, marks the grand return of Meryl Streep into the role of the fearsome Miranda Priestly, while Emily Blunt resumes the role of Emily Charlton. From the vision of director David Frankel and produced by 20th Century Studios, the sequel promises a dazzling mix of elegance, ambition, and drama.

While Streep and Blunt are confirmed, Hathaway’s return as Andy Sachs has yet to be officially announced — though there’s still hopes by fans for her return. The teaser gives a fashionable glimpse into the movie’s storyline, where Miranda is seemingly trying to adapt to a world of fashion now entirely taken over by digital media. Meanwhile, the film shows Emily Charlton at the head of a strong luxury brand, setting up a dramatic face-off between old print journalism and the new age of fashion influencers and technology.

The short teaser, rich in glamorous visuals, paparazzi flashes, and opulent fashion parties, perfectly revives the sophisticated aesthetic of the original film. It concludes with a powerful exchange between Miranda and Andy — a moment that has already gone viral online.

Set to hit U.S. theaters on May 1, 2026, The Devil Wears Prada 2 positions itself as one of Hollywood’s biggest releases for the year. The sequel explores how ambition, loyalty, and creativity are put on test in an industry transformed by technology. With director David Frankel returning, the film looks to retain the charm of the original while introducing fresh conflicts and modern perspectives.

Ever since its release, social media has been abuzz with praise not only for the teaser’s stunning cinematography but more for the subtle callbacks, a true “power move” for fashion and film lovers alike.