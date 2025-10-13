Lady Gaga’s Cameo in The Devil Wears Prada 2 Revealed – and It’s Going to Be Epic!

The fashion world is abuzz because Lady Gaga has been spotted in Milan, where filming for The Devil Wears Prada 2 is ongoing. The pop icon and two-time Grammy and Oscar winner will have a special cameo in the eagerly awaited sequel, says Variety, and she will be bringing her own special style to the already glamorous production.

Fresh from her four sold-out performances at London’s O2 Arena as part of her Mayhem Ball Tour, Gaga’s appearance on set has left fans abuzz. Her cameo follows a string of her appearances on screen after her roles in Wednesday and Joker: Folie à Deux recently.

The sequel brings back Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci in their legendary cast roles. Streep reprises her legendary role as Miranda Priestly, the powerful editor-in-chief of Runway magazine. The story happens over two decades later, with Miranda coping with the rapidly evolving fashion industry and fighting with erstwhile assistant Emily Charlton (Blunt), who is now a top executive at a big fashion conglomerate.

Anne Hathaway returns as Andrea “Andy” Sachs, who has since carved out her own niche in the world of fashion. The original cast welcome Kenneth Branagh to play Miranda’s husband, along with newcomers Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, BJ Novak, Pauline Chalamet, and Simone Ashley.

Spotted on the behind-the-scenes in Milan recently, however, were snapped shots of a cordial reunion between Blunt and Hathaway, who hugged warmly in stylish fall attire, sparking rumors as to how the sequel would further build on their relationship.

Coming out on May 1, 2026, 20 years after the original release, The Devil Wears Prada 2 promises an upscale blend of return and reinvention, made even more exciting by the sleek surprise cameo by Gaga.