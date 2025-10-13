Sonakshi Sinha’s Golden Reply to Nepotism Critics: “Born with a Golden Spoon”!

Sonakshi Sinha has flipped the always-debated Bollywood nepotism issue on its head — and in her own characteristic way — by literally flaunting a golden spoon in her new Instamart advertisement. Released pre-Dhanteras, the commercial is a clever, self-referential play on privilege within Bollywood, with Sonakshi embracing her Bollywood heritage while putting a tawdry spin on the old “silver spoon” catchphrase.

The commercial begins with a comical ultrasound procedure of baby Sonakshi with a golden spoon already in her mouth. There follows a montage of her childhood, where each milestone from playground tag to hula hooping includes her clutching the now-famous spoon. Flash forward to today, the Dabangg star parades down hallways, strikes a pose for photo shoots, and field questions, all while unapologetically flaunting her “birthright bling.”

In a masterful reference to her most memorable line from Dabangg, she says, “Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab, pyaar se lagta hai” only this time with the golden spoon securely between her teeth, making the line a comedy highlight.

The ad gets to its cheeky best when the reporter inquires about nepotism. Wordlessly, Sonakshi shrugs, still holding the spoon, as a voiceover pronounces: “Sona ka sona toh by birth sorted hai.” Then she grins and gives the punchline: “Aap apna dekh lo?”

The campaign has been widely celebrated on social media for its humor, forthrightness, and self-deprecation. Fans and commentators praised Sonakshi for “stealing the show” with one-liners such as, “This is how you shut the haters up,” and “She wins the argument against nepotism without uttering a word.”

Daughter of acting legend Shatrughan Sinha and ex-actress Poonam Sinha, Sonakshi never refuted her cradle-to-B-town entry in the industry. But with this commercial, she smartly turns the tables around, demonstrating that wit and a golden spoon can be great weapons to fight off criticism.

On the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in Nikita Roy, which was released on July 18. She will next be seen in the Telugu action drama Jatadhara, starring Sudheer Babu and Divya Khossla. The film, directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal, is scheduled to release on November 7.

With this sarcastic campaign, Sonakshi once again demonstrates she can poke fun at herself and that, sometimes, there’s no better clapback than humor.