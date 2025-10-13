Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh’s Diwali Bash Photos Are Proof That They’re the Perfect Power Couple!

Celebrated fashion designer Manish Malhotra welcomed the festive season with a dazzling pre-Diwali bash in his Mumbai home on Sunday evening. The star-studded event saw the who’s who of Bollywood attend, all dressed in their best traditional finery. From classic veterans to Gen-Z style influencers, the guest list twinkled as hard as the Diwali lights.

One of the evening’s many show-stoppers, Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh hogged the spotlight with their well-coordinated and graceful festive outfits. Genelia looked stunning in moss green sharara set, embellished with ornate silver zari work. She paired the outfit with traditional studs and a show-stopping choker necklace, oozing elegance and grace. Riteish completed her beautifully in a traditional white sherwani with a jacket of the same color and sharp black heels. The endearing couple smiled their hearts out for the paparazzi on the night that was replete with glitz.

The star presence did not end there. Kareena Kapoor Khan wore white like royalty, while Ananya Panday introduced youthful pizzazz with her Gen-Z-inspired look. Suhana Khan stole the show with her sleek and modern interpretation of festive wear. Also seen on the scene were legends like Rekha and Hema Malini, who brought old-world glamour to the fabulous night. From silk drapes to lehengas dripping in sequins, the celebration was pretty much a runway itself, featuring the best of Indian festive style.

The release is timely for Genelia D’Souza, who has recently made a stir in returning to the big screen in Sitaare Zameen Par, sharing the screen with Aamir Khan. Directed by RS Prasanna and produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, the movie stars Genelia in a pivotal role and features eleven newcomers, outlining the production house’s efforts towards new talents.

While that happens, Riteish Deshmukh is all set to return to his comedic days with Masti 4, the next installment in the successful adult-comedy series. He will be accompanied by Aftab Shivdasani, Vivek Oberoi, Tusshar Kapoor, Elnaaz Norouzi, and Ruhi Singh. The movie, scheduled for November 21 release, follows the story of three married men going through rib-tickling adventures to break out of their monotonous lives — a template which made the original Masti (2004) a cult classic.

With Diwali spirit in the air, Manish Malhotra’s starry party was just the right curtain-raiser to the Diwali season, with glamour, tradition, and Bollywood glitz all coming together in one night to remember.