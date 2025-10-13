The Running Man (2025): A Deadly Game Show Returns in Paramount’s High-Octane Reimagining

Paramount Pictures’ The Running Man is set to release on November 14, 2025, starring Glen Powell and Josh Brolin. Based on available information, the film reimagines a cult classic with a modern twist on survival, media obsession, and moral decay.

Paramount Pictures is gearing up for the release of The Running Man on November 14, 2025, a new take on the high-stakes sci-fi thriller that dives deep into a world where entertainment and survival collide. Based on available information, the film unfolds in a near-future society where The Running Man is not just television, it’s the nation’s obsession. Contestants, called “Runners,” are forced into a deadly 30-day competition, hunted by assassins for the world to watch, while every kill boosts ratings and fuels a public addicted to violence.

At the center of the story is Ben Richards, played by Glen Powell, a working-class father who agrees to join the game to save his sick daughter.

His decision pits him against the show’s slick, manipulative producer Dan Killian, portrayed by Josh Brolin. But what begins as a desperate move quickly transforms into a rebellion against the system itself, as Richards becomes an unexpected fan favorite, challenging the power structures that profit from human suffering.

The cast is stacked with an impressive lineup: William H. Macy, Lee Pace, Emilia Jones, Michael Cera, Daniel Ezra, Jayme Lawson, Colman Domingo, and Josh Brolin round out the ensemble. With Simon Kinberg, Nira Park, and Edgar Wright producing, expectations are high for a film that blends sharp social commentary with intense action.

While the 1987 original starring Arnold Schwarzenegger leaned into camp and spectacle, this reimagining is expected to take a darker, more grounded approach, closer in tone to Stephen King’s original story (written under his pen name Richard Bachman).

Early production notes suggest the new Running Man will explore how entertainment, control, and morality intertwine in a society willing to sacrifice humanity for ratings.

Directed by Edgar Wright, the film promises not just thrills, but a deeper look at how far we’ve come or haven’t in our obsession with fame, spectacle, and survival.

