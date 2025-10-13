Sonakshi Sinha Cheering for Shilpa Shetty’s Stunning Satin Saree is the Best Part of the Diwali Party!

Bollywood Diwali fervour was at its best at fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s glittering Diwali party, and Sonakshi Sinha stole the show with glamour as well as cheer. The Dabangg actress, accompanied by her husband Zaheer Iqbal, was spotted cheering on fellow actress Shilpa Shetty in a lovely moment caught by paparazzi.

Shilpa Shetty was stunning in a modern beige satin saree with a heavily embellished blouse, adorned with pearls, jewels, and intricate threadwork. When she posed for photos, Sonakshi recognized her and couldn’t help but be enthusiastic — she blew a whistle and cheered for Shilpa, who she complimented on her “goddess-like” appearance. The kind gesture provided a lighthearted, spontaneous touch to the evening of high glamour.

Sonakshi herself turned in a strong fashion statement in an eye-catching royal blue sharara outfit, topped with a dramatic full-sleeve cape-style jacket. The look was complemented to perfection with a turquoise-toned jewellery set, making for a pretty contrast. The actress oozed regal charm and party spirit, turning heads on the carpet.

Zaheer Iqbal, however, chose a traditional all-black ensemble — one long kurta with intricate floral patchwork on a single side, accompanying matching loose-fitting trousers. The couple’s attendance at the party came after their highly publicized excursion to Abu Dhabi, which attracted headlines both glamorous and incendiary.

While on their trip as part of the UAE’s Visit Abu Dhabi initiative, Sonakshi and Zaheer posted pictures from famous sites such as the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. Sonakshi, however, found herself under fire after people on social media called out the apparent footwear within the mosque. In an explanation of the backlash, the actress explained that she had not worn her shoes inside the mosque but had left them at the door, as instructed.

In the professional arena, Sonakshi was recently seen in Nikita Roy, the directorial debut of her brother, Kussh S. Sinha. The mystery-horror flick had her playing the lead role of Nikita, along with Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal, and Suhail Nayyar. The story revolves around Nikita, who sets out to probe her brother’s death, and is led into the spooky realm of a cult leader and the supernatural events that begin to blur the boundaries between reality and illusion.

While Sonakshi has not yet made an official statement regarding her next project, her Diwali look and recent film selections indicate she is still developing, both style- and substance-wise, keeping people curious as to what she will do next.