The Chemistry is Undeniable: Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s Romantic Yacht Getaway!

Pop star Katy Perry and ex-Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have again fueled dating rumors after they were seen kissing on Perry’s private yacht in Santa Barbara, California. The pictures, which were released by The Daily Mail, capture the pair soaking up the sun on the high seas as speculation surrounding their supposed romance reached new levels.

Perry, who was wearing a black swimsuit, was also hugging a bare-chested Trudeau, who sported relaxing denim jeans. The two appeared laid-back and affectionate as they reclined on deck. A witness informed the publication, “She pulled up next to a little government whale-watching boat, then they began kissing. I didn’t know they were together until I saw the tattoo on his arm — that’s when I knew he was Justin Trudeau.”

Though neither Perry nor Trudeau has publicly confirmed the romance, this is not their first such rumor. They first began circulating in July when the pair was seen dining out together in Montreal. Trudeau went on to attend Perry’s tour stop for Lifetimes in Canada, further fueling gossip.

CALIFORNIA GIRLS WE'RE UNFORGETTABLE pic.twitter.com/lf46GFaBRL — Katy Perry Daily Brasil (@katydailybrasil) October 11, 2025

Their union follows both ending long-term relationships. Perry and actor Orlando Bloom, her seven-year partner and six-year fiancé, confirmed their split in June 2025. The ex pair have a daughter named Daisy Dove and have vowed to co-parent kindly.

Trudeau, on the other hand, made his split from wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau public in August 2023 after 18 years of being wed. They have three children — Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien.

TMZ releases photo of Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau having a drink on terrace. pic.twitter.com/GZTYgLDBKj — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 29, 2025

Katy Perry, whose birth name was Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, is among the top-selling musical artists of all time, best recognized for her fearless fashion sense and number-one singles. Having sold more than 151 million records worldwide, she is still one of the most powerful pop symbols of the 21st century.