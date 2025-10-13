Taylor Swift Wins Over Travis Kelce’s Dad with Her Lovely Gesture!

Taylor Swift made her return to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, October 12, to cheer on her fiancé, Travis Kelce, as the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Detroit Lions. The pop icon was spotted in a private suite with Kelce’s parents, Ed and Donna Kelce, marking her first public appearance at one of his games this NFL season.

Though she entered the stadium privately, Swift was later captured on camera by NBC Sports. In one heartwarming clip, the singer was seen hugging her future father-in-law, Ed Kelce. Dressed in an oversized Chiefs jersey, her hair in a ponytail, Swift’s dazzling old mine brilliant cut diamond engagement ring was also on full display. She was seen chatting with Ed and WNBA star Caitlin Clark during the game.

While Swift reportedly attended previous Chiefs games this season — including matchups against the Baltimore Ravens (Sept. 28) and Philadelphia Eagles (Sept. 15) — she wasn’t shown on camera during those events. The Fate of Ophelia singer generally prefers to attend only home games due to security concerns.

Swift and Kelce announced their engagement on August 26 via Instagram. During a recent interview with BBC Radio 2’s Scott Mills, she addressed their relationship, saying, “It’s the most fun thing in the world to support each other… especially with how different our jobs are.”

| Taylor with Ed Kelce at tonight’s chiefs game! pic.twitter.com/OsJxDniLcu — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) October 13, 2025

When asked if she’d consider quitting music after marriage, Swift shut down the notion: “That’s a shockingly offensive thing to say… I love him because he supports my work and passions.”

Swift also revealed her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, during an August appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce’s podcast, New Heights, adding another milestone to the couple’s shared journey.