From Laapataa Ladies to Kill: See Who Won Big at the 70th Filmfare Awards 2025! Winners List Out

The 70th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2025, in association with Gujarat Tourism, lit up EKA Arena at Kankaria Lake, Ahmedabad, on October 11, welcoming the biggest stars of Bollywood for a night of remembrance, glamour, and performances to remember.

Laapataa Ladies bagged the maximum number of awards that night with a whopping 13, including Best Film, Best Director (Kiran Rao), and acting accolades for Ravi Kishan, Chhaya Kadam, and Pratibha Ranta (Best Actress – Critics). The movie was well-received for its robust storytelling and direction.

In the lead acting categories, Kartik Aaryan (Chandu Champion) and Abhishek Bachchan (I Want To Talk) shared the Best Actor (Male) category, while Alia Bhatt was given the Best Actress (Female) award for Jigra. Abhishek’s emotional acceptance of his first-ever Best Actor award was one of the major moments of the night.

The show crashed with an awe-inspiring drone performance and majestic entry by Shah Rukh Khan rendering the title track of Jawan. Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, and Siddhant Chaturvedi began on high note with energetic performances, whereas SRK and Kajol retold DDLJ and K3G moments in nostalgia. A birthday tribute to Amitabh Bachchan lent emotional intensity.

In music, Best Album was bagged by Ram Sampath, and Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi won Best Playback Singer (Male and Female) and Best Playback Singer (Male and Female) respectively. Best Lyrics was won by Prashant Pandey.

Lifetime Achievement Awards were conferred on Zeenat Aman and Shyam Benegal, and a special ‘Cine Icon’ segment was devoted to cinema legends of various decades.

The red carpet was lit up by stars like Kajol, Jaya Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Sunny Leone, and new stars like Nitanshi Goel and Lakshya, it was a night to remember that spoke beautifully about the past, present, and future of Hindi cinema.

Full Winners List:

POPULAR

BEST FILM

LAAPATAA LADIES

BEST DIRECTOR

KIRAN RAO (LAAPATAA LADIES)

BEST FILM (CRITICS’)

I WANT TO TALK (SHOOJIT SIRCAR )

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE (MALE)

ABHISHEK BACHCHAN (I WANT TO TALK)

KARTIK AARYAN (CHANDU CHAMPION)

BEST ACTOR (CRITICS’)

RAJKUMMAR RAO (SRIKANTH)

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE (FEMALE)

ALIA BHATT (JIGRA)

BEST ACTRESS (CRITICS’)

PRATIBHA RANTA (LAAPATAA LADIES)

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (MALE)

RAVI KISHAN (LAAPATAA LADIES)

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (FEMALE)

CHHAYA KADAM (LAAPATAA LADIES)

BEST MUSIC ALBUM

RAM SAMPATH (LAAPATAA LADIES)

BEST LYRICS

PRASHANT PANDEY (SAJNI- LAAPATAA LADIES)

BEST PLAYBACK SINGER (MALE)

ARIJIT SINGH (SAJNI- LAAPATAA LADIES)

BEST PLAYBACK SINGER (FEMALE)

MADHUBANTI BAGCHI (AAJ KI RAAT- STREE 2)

BEST DEBUT DIRECTOR

ADITYA SUHAS JAMBHALE (ARTICLE 370)

KUNAL KEMMU (MADGAON EXPRESS)

BEST DEBUT MALE

LAKSHYA (KILL)

BEST DEBUT FEMALE

NITANSHI GOEL (LAAPATAA LADIES)

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

ZEENAT AMAN

SHYAM BENEGAL

RD BURMAN AWARD FOR UPCOMING TALENT IN MUSIC

ACHINT THAKKAR (JIGRAA, MR AND MRS. MAHI)

SPECIAL AWARDS

50 YEARS OF SHOLAY

FILMFARE HONOURS CINE ICONS: BIMAL ROY, MEENA KUMARI, NUTAN, DILIP KUMAR, JAYA BACHCHAN, AMITABH BACHCHAN, SRIDEVI, KAJOL, SHAH RUKH KHAN AND KARAN JOHAR

TECHNICAL

BEST BACKGROUND SCORE

RAM SAMPATH (LAAPATAA LADIES)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

RAFEY MEHMOOD (KILL)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

MAYUR SHARMA (KILL)

BEST COSTUME

DARSHAN JALAN (LAAPATAA LADIES)

BEST SOUND DESIGN

SUBASH SAHOO (KILL)

BEST EDITING

SHIVKUMAR V. PANICKER (KILL)

BEST ACTION

SEAYOUNG OH & PARVEZ SHAIKH (KILL)

BEST VFX

REDEFINE (MUNJYA)

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

BOSCO-CAESAR (TAUBA TAUBA- BAD NEWZ)

BEST STORY

ADITYA DHAR & MONAL THAAKAR (ARTICLE 370)

BEST SCREENPLAY

SNEHA DESAI (LAAPATAA LADIES)

BEST DIALOGUE

SNEHA DESAI (LAAPATAA LADIES)

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

RITESH SHAH AND TUSHAR SHEETAL JAIN (I WANT TO TALK)