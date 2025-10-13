The Mysterious Death of Argentine Singer Fede Dorcaz in Mexico: What Really Happened?

Argentine singer and model Fede Dorcaz was shot dead on Thursday night in Mexico City, apparently for the sake of a failed robbery. The 29-year-old singer had just rehearsed for reality show Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy, where he would star in the upcoming season.

TMZ is quoting Mexico City Secretariat of Public Safety to state that Dorcaz was heading home when he was accosted by two masked motorbike-riding armed robbers. He was shot three times, one of them in the neck, and killed immediately. The authorities have opened an investigation, with the CCTV footage being investigated. Robbery as the motive is being suspected, but confirmation has not been issued.

The team Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy paid tribute to him on Instagram by posting: “The HOY family is saddened to hear the news of the passing of our friend and colleague, Fede Dorcaz. His passion and memory will live on forever. Rest in peace.”

Dorcaz, whose real name is Federico Docazberro, hit stardom with Latin pop hits such as No Eres Tú and Cara Bonita, both of which were Mexican Top 10 radios. His debut album, Instinto, which was released in October 2024, cemented his status in Latin music. He also posed for big fashion giants such as Giorgio Armani and Dolce & Gabbana.

His Mexican girlfriend, singer and actress Mariana Ávila, posted a sobbing obituary on social media saying, “You will be my favourite person in the entire world… please return.”

Dorcaz was born in Argentina and came to Spain aged 13 before settling again in Mexico to continue his music and modeling profession. His untimely death has shocked friends and co-workers.