Hardik Pandya’s Beachside Birthday Video with Mahieka Sharma is Giving Us Major Romance Goals!

Cricket player Hardik Pandya spent his 32nd birthday in the most romantic way possible — with sun, sand, and a lot of love. The all-rounder celebrated his special day at a peaceful beachside place, with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, both his birthday and a new turn in his personal life.

The party was nothing less than surreal. Hardik posted glimpses of the romantic vacation on Instagram Stories, giving fans a taste of candlelit dinners, beach strolls, and emotional surprises. The day began with a chocolate cake with “Happy Birthday” lit up, and then a spontaneous selfie post by the birthday boy himself. In another video, a cute birthday greeting was spelled out on the ground, with both Hardik and Mahieka’s feet making a discreet but loving cameo.

Among the highlights was a video of the couple strolling hand-in-hand along the beach to the tune of Bitter Sweet Symphony — an apt tune for the romantic atmosphere. The posts offered fans a deeper glimpse into the love between the couple, interspersing quiet affection with enthusiastic celebration.

Earlier this week, Hardik made headlines when he confirmed his relationship with Mahieka, following weeks of speculation. The two were recently spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport together, sparking buzz online. The Instagram posts from the birthday trip — including monochrome shots and cozy couple portraits — made it official.

Complementing the emotional warmth of the party, Hardik’s son Agastya, his mother, and grandmother were also there. Moments from the day as a family provided an added sense of togetherness to what was already a photo-perfect birthday.

With this party, Hardik Pandya did not just celebrate another year of life but also ushered in a new beginning filled with love, family, and happiness.