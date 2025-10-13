Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta’s Reunion is Giving Us Major Nostalgia at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Party

It was a trip down memory lane for Bollywood followers as Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta met at Manish Malhotra’s big Diwali bash over the weekend. The popular on-screen couple, who won hearts in the late ’90s and early 2000s, exchanged a tender, tearful hug that went viral on all social networking sites.

Preity glowed in a stunning white Anarkali outfit, while Bobby stole the attention of people around him in a maroon velvet kurta studded with intricate zardozi embroidery. The actor was accompanied by his wife, Tania Deol, who shone in a sparkling gold sequin saree. That which touched hearts most, though, was Preity’s kind gesture—when photographers asked for solo shots of the Soldier co-stars, she warmly pulled Tania into the frame, and this won plaudits from fans on social media.

Social media was abuzz with responses to the reunion. “I don’t think that anyone can hate on Preity. She’s too cute,” said one fan. “Bring back @iambobbydeol and @realpz in Soldier 2, Mr. @rameshtaurani. We miss them so much!” another posted.

The pair’s outing reminded one of their 1998 hit Soldier, which was a runaway success—second only to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai that year. The movie was a turning point in both actors’ careers with its outstanding story and music like Soldier Soldier and Mere Dil Jigar Se Guzri Hai. The pair collaborated in some successful films later on like Jhoom Barabar Jhoom (2007) and Heroes (2008).

Back on the work front, Preity Zinta is getting ready to return in her long-awaited Lahore 1947, directed by Aamir Khan and starring Sunny Deol. Bobby Deol, on the other hand, recently impressed with a sterling performance in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut The Ba*ds of Bollywood.https://www.instagram.com/p/DPvMOqDiQKF/