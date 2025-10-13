Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya’s PDA Moment at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Party Will Melt Your Heart!

Manish Malhotra’s celebrity-studded Diwali party made a dazzling comeback this year, pulling Bollywood’s who’s who for a night of glamour and tinsel. Among the numerous show-stealing moments, it was Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria who stood out with their red carpet appearance as a couple.

Arm in arm, Tara and Veer posed stunning and unstylishly chic. Their loving entrance not only put months of rumors to rest but also treated fans to a lovely moment to swoon over. The couple gave each other adoring smiles and glances, exuding contentment and bliss around each other — quite possibly one of the evening’s most buzzed-about appearances.

Their red carpet moment follows soon after another viral moment that includes the two. Veer pulls a surprise on Tara from the ramp while strutting for designer duo Abraham & Thakore at Lakmé Fashion Week 2025. Blowing a cheeky kiss in Tara’s direction as he walked down the ramp, Veer won her heart with her broad smile and loud clapping, making the cute moment an instant online favorite.

Reports of the two dating broke out in May when the two were seen leaving a dinner date in Mumbai, but separately. The talk grew stronger after the two appeared as showstoppers on the ramp earlier this year, further giving rise to rumors of dating.

Veer Pahariya, grandson of ex-Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde and Shikhar Pahariya’s brother (allegedly dating Janhvi Kapoor), is entering the limelight with his debut in Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force. However, Veer was also rumored to be involved with Sara Ali Khan, his on-screen wife in the movie.

On their first public appearance as a couple, Tara and Veer are definitely one of Bollywood’s latest on-screen couples to look out for.