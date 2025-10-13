The Most Epic Diwali Twinning Moment: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Slay the Festive Season!

Celebrity power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas lit up the festive season as they attended the All That Glitters Diwali Ball 2025 in New York City. Held at the luxurious Lotte New York Palace on October 11, the event was hosted by entrepreneur Anjula Acharia and brought together the South Asian community for an evening of celebration and glamour.

Priyanka and Nick made a stylish statement in coordinated, glittering ensembles that turned heads on the red carpet. The actress dazzled in an Indo-Western silver mirror-work jacket paired with matching pants and a sarong-style white choli. She accessorized with a white furry purse, golden earrings, and a traditional maang-tikka. Nick complemented her look in a classic white sherwani embellished with intricate mirror work.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a series of photos from the event, expressing her gratitude and festive spirit. “My girl @anjula_acharia⁩ had such a wonderful kickstart to Diwali season in NYC,” she wrote. “Meeting old friends and new is always so heartwarming… but to see the incredible South Asian community and our allies turn up in gorgeous, sparkling Diwali outfits to celebrate the victory of good over evil was so emotional, especially when the world is going through so much.”

She concluded her post with a heartfelt wish: “Wishing everyone love, peace and prosperity this Diwali season.”

The Diwali Ball was a star-studded affair, with several notable attendees including Bhumi Pednekar, Nora Fatehi, Sidharth, and others from the entertainment world.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who tied the knot in 2018 in both Christian and Hindu ceremonies in Rajasthan, continue to be one of the most admired celebrity couples globally. In 2022, they welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy.

On the professional front, Priyanka is currently preparing for her upcoming action-drama film The Bluff, directed by Frank E. Flowers and co-written by Joe Ballarini. The film boasts a star-studded cast including Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Temuera Morrison.

She is also set to return in Citadel Season 2 and is making a much-anticipated comeback to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s SSMB 29, co-starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.