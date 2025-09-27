Lady Gaga’s Jaw-Dropping Birthday Message for Michael Polansky Will Melt Your Heart!

Singer-actress Lady Gaga recently celebrated her partner Michael Polansky’s 42nd birthday with a heartfelt message, calling it her favorite day of the year. Sharing a collection of romantic photos from the intimate birthday celebrations, Gaga praised Polansky for all he has achieved in his 42 years. She wrote, “Happy Birthday to my honey. I hope 42 is your best year yet. You have done so much in your 42 years—I am so proud of you every day and so grateful for the day you came into the world. This is my favorite day of the year!”

Gaga painted a cozy picture of the celebration: “A crisp and almost rainy day, a long walk, with the backdrop of a sweet birthday smile and lots of laughter and angel food cake with chocolate sauce.” She even shared a fun moment with a goat, highlighting how special the day was to her.

The couple got engaged in 2024 during a private rock climbing trip, keeping the news under wraps until Gaga confirmed it publicly in July 2024.

On September 9, following her win at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), Gaga expressed deep gratitude toward Polansky. She shared two touching photos and wrote about their creative partnership: “Dreaming up this album, making the plan, building every vision with you—talking endlessly about what we would create and do for monsters has been an experience I could not have ever imagined.”

She added how much she admires his love for her fans and his unwavering support: “You work so hard with me from dawn till dusk every day… I am the luckiest girl alive. I love you endlessly.”

Also Read: Lady Gaga’s Shocking Exit: Why She Left the VMAs Just 15 Minutes After Winning Artist of the Year

At the VMAs, Gaga was crowned Artist of the Year and won Best Collaboration for “Die with a Smile” alongside Bruno Mars. Gaga concluded her birthday tribute by calling Polansky her “artist of the year” and “the love of my life,” thanking him for making their “MAYHEM dreams come true.”