Get Ready for a Glimpse into The Bads of Bollywood’s Success Party with Mona Singh!

Aryan Khan’s directorial venture, The Ba*ds of Bollywood., is making waves and becoming the buzz in town by achieving tremendous success on Netflix. The show received lots of appreciation, and the cast such as Lakshya Lalwani, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa, and many more celebrated the achievement with a grand celebration. Neeta Singh, Lakshya’s character’s mother, played by Mona Singh, posted honest pictures of the celebration on her Instagram account with the cast, director Aryan Khan, and his sister Suhana.

Mona also shared a throwback photo from the trailer launch of the show, where she stood alongside Shah Rukh Khan, pointing out the journey undertaken so far. The show has been successful in winning the hearts of its audience due to Aryan’s witty self-deprecation, meta jokes, and satire of Bollywood tropes. Outstanding performances, like Raghav Juyal’s impeccable timing for comedy and Manoj Pahwa’s dashing role, have lent depth and the charm to the show. Cameos and witty writing have further enriched the viewing experience, resonating with audiences across the board.

Excitingly, the Netflix series is confirmed to return for a second season. Rajat Bedi, who plays Jaraj Saxena, revealed the news, saying, “Yes, season two is happening. It’s in the works. I’m hopeful that audiences are going to see more of me in the second season.”

The first season’s central character is Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya Lalwani), ambitious go-getter with big dreams of Bollywood success. With his devoted best friend Parvaiz (Raghav Juyal), efficient manager Sanya (Anya Singh), and supportive family—led by uncle Avtar (Manoj Pahwa), mother Neeta Singh (Mona Singh), and father Rajat Singh (Vijayant Kohli)—Aasmaan embarks upon his odyssey into the glamourous but cutthroat world of show business. But soon enough, he discovers that fame has a cost and ego and ambition don’t always mix, so begins an entertaining and moving tale.