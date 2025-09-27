Cardi B – What’s Goin On Song Lyrics

Song Name – What’s Goin On

Singer – Cardi B

Check out What’s Goin On Song Lyrics by Cardi B

Hey, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Hey, yeah, yeah

I said hey, what’s going on?

Ayy, what? (Hol’ up)

Look

What’s goin’ on? He stopped callin’ (Callin’)

Wasn’t wakin’ up to me in the mornin’ (The mornin’)

No vacay, shit got borin’ (Huh)

How you treat a b*tch like me normal? (What?)

Ain’t goin’, I was gettin’ impatient (Patient)

He draggin’, I ain’t racin’

He stopped sharin’ his location

I wonder why he got short conversations (Huh)

What happened? We not laughin’ (Not laughin’)

Stopped grabbin’ my as* when he passin’ (Passin’)

Wasn’t mentally there, just actin’ (Just actin’)

Anniversary gifts started lackin’ (Lackin’)

What’s goin’ on? I ain’t never knew you (Knew you)

Didn’t think about givin’ up too soon (Too soon)

When I open my mouth, it’s truthful

Nigga wasn’t eatin’ this p*ssy like he used to

And I said hey, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Hey, yeah, yeah

I said hey

I told his a*s be careful with me, huh

What’s going on?

I guess he thought I wouldn’t practice what I preach, huh?

And I said hey, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah (Uh-huh)

Hey, yeah, yeah (Yeah, yeah)

I said hey

I let shit slide so many times that he got comfortable

What’s going on?

Shit almost tore a b*tch down, see, that’s what love could do

Seems like every day, a new lie (Right)

You fuck anything with two eyes (Facts)

How can you treat me like I ain’t shit? (How?)

Nigga, on our wedding day, you cried (You cried)

You wrote down some beautiful vows (And then)

Gave my first beautiful child (And then)

Told me you was quiet for all of these hoes

Come to find out you the one loud (Huh?)

Still, I stay (Stay), I don’t regret it (Regret it)

Still ain’t cheat (No), I ain’t get credit (Huh?)

Told my truth (What?), and I ain’t hit edit

I stood on shit like, “Yeah, I said it” (I said it)

You don’t like that I moved on and I hate that for you (Hate that for you)

Tellin’ yourself that I ain’t that loyal (Ain’t that loyal)

Findin’ a nigga that loved me more than you did

Is what I call payback for you, for real

And I said hey, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Hey, yeah, yeah

I said hey

I told his a*s be careful with me, huh

What’s going on?

I guess he thought I wouldn’t practice what I preach, huh?

And I said hey, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah (Uh-huh)

Hey, yeah, yeah (Yeah, yeah)

I said hey

I let shit slide so many times that he got comfortable (Yeah)

What’s going on?

Shit almost tore a b*tch down, see, that’s what love could do

I can feel it in the air when I step outside

I listen to my heart and it don’t feel right

Got me feeling just a little peculiar (Uh-huh)

Yeah, I told you I would put up with you one last time

But then you did too much and you crossed that line

Now I scream from the top of my lungs, “The f*ck is going on?”

And I said hey, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Hey, yeah, yeah (Hey, yeah, yeah)

I said hey

I told his as* be careful with me, huh

What’s going on?

I guess he thought I wouldn’t practice what I preach, huh?

And I said hey, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah (Uh-huh)

Hey, yeah, yeah (Yeah, yeah)

I said hey

I let shit slide so many times that he got comfortable (Yeah)

The f*ck is going on? (What’s going on?)

Shit almost tore a b*tch down, see, that’s what love could do

Hey, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah (What’s going on?)

Hey, yeah, yeah (What’s going wrong?)

I said hey, what’s going on?