Cardi B – On My Back Song Lyrics

Song Name – On My Back

Singer – Cardi B

I hope that you’re on your way

Crazy ’bout you

Throw on that old Marvin Gaye

Waiting on you

Can’t wait to sit on that face

Focused on you

Come on in, night and day

Come put me on my back

I want it, want it, want it, ooh

I might throw it back

Jump on it, on it, on it, ooh

Come put me on my back

I want it, want it, want it, ooh

I might throw it back

Jump on it, on it, on it, ooh

(Ayy, yeah, huh)

You my lover, you my friend (You my friend)

I sit and think about the texts you would send (All the time)

I caught feelings for you, can’t even pretend (Yeah)

I see your name on my phone and I grin (Ayy, yeah, huh)

I appreciate everything you do for me (Do for me)

Poppin’ up, orange bags out the blue for me (Bluе for me)

You know to spoil me, you always cop two for me (Two for mе)

That’s the reason that I knew that it was you for me (Yeah)

I be staring in your eyes through the whole day (Yes)

I swear to God, I hope our kids have your whole face (Mwah)

Take these clothes off and throw ’em on the floor (Yeah)

I told my girl I’m ’bout to give this man a boy (Hahaha, ayy)

Throw me on my back (Ha)

I hope that you’re on your way

Crazy ’bout you

Throw on that old Marvin Gaye

Waiting on you

Can’t wait to sit on that face

Focused on you

Come on in, night and day

Come put me on my back

I want it, want it, want it, ooh

I might throw it back

Jump on it, on it, on it, ooh

Come put me on my back

I want it, want it, want it, ooh

I might throw it back

Jump on it, on it, on it, ooh

(Yeah, yeah, huh)

I said now come run a route in this p*ssy, spike the ball (Ball)

End zone, touchdown in this p*ssy (P*ssy)

Soon as I see you, you get jumped on, yeah (Uh)

I ain’t like a nigga like this in dumb long

Now wherever you at is where I wanna be, nigga

I’m on your d*ck, I wanna hold it when you pee, nigga

Is this for real or is it just new? Yeah

I’m a real picky b*tch, but I pick you

You know it’s deep when y’all go to sleep on FaceTime

Hit it from the back while you rub it at the same time (Yeah)

Lay me on my back while you be fuckin’ me (Uh)

Chain swingin’ in my face, Jesus piece be headbuttin’ me, ow

I hope that you’re on your way

Crazy ’bout you

Throw on that old Marvin Gaye

Waiting on you

Can’t wait to sit on that face

Focused on you

Come on in, night and day

Come put me on my back

I want it, want it, want it, ooh

I might throw it back

Jump on it, on it, on it, ooh

Come put me on my back

I want it, want it, want it, ooh

I might throw it back

Jump on it, on it, on it, ooh