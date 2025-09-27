Cardi B – Nice Guy Song Lyrics feat. Tyla

Song Name – Nice Guy

Singer – Cardi B

Check out Nice Guy Song Lyrics feat. Tyla by Cardi B

Mm, mm (We got London on da Track)

Mm-mm, mm-mm

Mm, Mr. Right Guy playin’ with me foolish

Because I bite, I’ve been hearin’ you want some of my sight

Come stay for good because I want all of you for tonight

Touch on me good, boy, know I like that

Why you keep on lookin’? Not the eyesight

Keep sayin’, mm, yeah, Mr. Right Guy (Right)

Look, if I had to go twenty-four hours without my nigga, I swear to God I would die (Die)

He go to court ’cause he got a case in the feds, I swear to God I would lie (Lie)

If he get knocked, come home sayin’ we Muslim, shit, alhamdulillah

Yeah, I do a hell of a job, keepin’ it wet and I’m s*ckin’ him dry like (Uh)

He got an accent (Yeah), he don’t be cappin’ and he be trappin’ (Facts)

And he tapped in, he got him a baddie, that’s how I be actin’ (Huh)

I’m spoiled, I be misbehavin’ (Misbehavin’), he know I drive him crazy

When he call, then I be cheesin’ (Mwah), he know I’m never leavin’

Mm, Mr. Right Guy playin’ with me foolish

Because I bite, I’ve been hearin’ you want some of my sight

Come stay for good because I want all of you for tonight (Ooh, ah, shit, boy, you got the right b*tch)

Touch on me good, boy, know I like that (Ooh, ah, shit, boy, you got the right b*tch)

Why you keep on lookin’? Not the eyesight (Ooh, ah, shit, yeah, you got the right b*tch)

Keep sayin’, mm, yeah, Mr. Right Guy (Ooh, ah, shit, yeah, you got the right, look, uh, right)

If you ain’t never been through it, you ain’t really into it (Nope)

Me and him always into it (Huh)

First you go through shit, then you get through it (Yeah)

Can’t just put an end to it (Nah)

Got the code to your phone, so I been through it

If I asked for the ho, then I been knew it (Huh)

This a nice house that we got right here

I’d hate to have to drive my Benz through it (Ugh)

Every day, a bad b*tch get fumbled (Fumbled)

Every day, a dumb nigga get humbled (Humbled)

You broke my heart into pieces (Facts)

Why you sitting there lookin’ puzzled? (Shit)

I ain’t stayin’ here throwin’ a fit (No)

I’m goin’ out, let me throw on a ‘fit (Ha)

Somethin’ tight to show off the tits

You gon’ be tagged when I post up the pics

Let me tell you how this gonna go (Ayy)

You gon’ keep callin’ my phone (Oh)

I’ma keep pressin’ decline

I’m textin’ you, callin’ you broke

That’s how you know you gotta go (Hmm)

Double up, it go in the Maybach (Maybach)

Mm, tryna get your bae back (Bae back)

Mm, and you know I don’t play that

Mm, hope I don’t need payback

I can get petty, I hope that you’re ready

Crazy emotional, know that I’m very

Messy, but I can get clean for this Getty

Mm, Mr. Right Guy playin’ with me foolish

Because I bite, I’ve been hearin’ you want some of my sight

Come stay for good because I want all of you for tonight (Ooh, ah, shit, boy, you got the right b*tch)

Touch on me good, boy, know I like that (Ooh, ah, shit, boy, you got the right b*tch)

Why you keep on lookin’? Not the eyesight (Ooh, ah, shit, yeah, you got the right b*tch)

Keep sayin’, mm, yeah, Mr. Right Guy (Ooh, ah, shit, yeah, you got the right, huh, right)